Women implored to leave legacy

n Eveline de Klerk

HENTIES BAY – The Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Sylvia Makgone is of the view Namibia needs proactive and brave women who should tackle the numerous economic challenges being faced by their communities.

Makgone was speaking at the Henties Bay Women’s Association conference, held last week to assist women at the town to become self-reliant as well as to enter mainstream economic activities.

The conference was aimed at identifying projects and opportunities that can allow women to venture into their own business activities and create a stable source of income for their families. About 200 women, mainly unemployed and domestic workers that earn as little as N$30 to N$100 a day attended the conference.

“We all know that Namibia is now struggling for economic independence, and it is a fierce struggle just like the political independence. However, we also know that as women we have our own struggle, which is to feed and sustain our families and communities,” stated the deputy fisheries minister.

“Hence we need women who are proactive and brave to tackle the economic concerns and challenges faced by our communities to bring about the economic transformation that we need,” she said.

Makgone added that as the current women generation, women must also think about the legacy they will leave behind.

According to her, there is a clerical call to all Namibian women to think outside the box about how they can contribute to their own communities, and to improve the livelihoods of fellow women.

“I know and believe that women are also powerful agents of change. They are key actors in the health and wellbeing of their families, in building community resilience and responding to any disaster,” she emphasised.

She appealed to the women of Henties Bay to improve their knowledge, skills and support structures that are aimed at assisting women at the town.

“That way you will strive for gender equality, a better tomorrow and create a legacy for your children,” she said.

She added that Namibia is mature enough to find solutions to its problems, thus women should be part of the process.

“We cannot sit at the back if the wagon of finding solutions is moving. Let us go out there, govern and transform lives,” she encouraged.