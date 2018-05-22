Home National Video: Ohlthaver & List Group donates bottled water for the National... NationalNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Ohlthaver & List Group donates bottled water for the National Clean-Up Campaign May 22, 201800 tweet Ohlthaver & List Group donates bottled water for the National Clean-Up Campaign which is scheduled for 25 May 2018. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 9 − = seven #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 15 ° C 16 ° 14 ° 44% 3.1kmh 0%Wed 20 °Thu 20 °Fri 20 °Sat 24 °Sun 24 ° #TRENDINGNew nursing school opens June 19, 2014Mauritius launches first cloud camp May 16, 2018Namibia’s first robot school to open in June April 18, 2018Cop, soldier allegedly beats civilian to death in Rundu May 21, 2018Load more 36,604FollowersFollow19,300FollowersFollow