Slayer of ex-lover wants bail

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – The man who stands accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child to death wants to be released on bail after three months in police custody.

The man at the centre of the murder allegations is Johannes Neuaka, 39, a former soldier in the Namibia Defence Force (NDF) based at Osona Military Base. Neuaka faces a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, a charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence and a charge of negligent discharge of a firearm.

All charges are in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend Zya Juliet Shane Rittmann, 25, whom he allegedly shot in the head on January 21.

Making his third appearance before Magistrate Michelle Kubersky in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court, Katutura, Neuaka made his wishes to be released on bail known to the court.

The State informed the court it strongly still objects to Neuaka being released on bail, on grounds the charges he faces are serious.

Furthermore, police investigations into the matter have not yet been finalised so it would not be prudent to release Neuaka on bail, argued the prosecution.

Neuka was arrested on January 21 after he handed himself over to the police at Katutura police station for Rittmann’s death.

Rittmann died from a single gunshot to the head after she was allegedly fatally shot by Neuaka with a 9mm Makarov pistol while at her mother’s home in Michael Angelo Street in Damara location in Katutura.

At the time of the incident the two had just ended their five-year-relationship. According to police at the time, it was suspected Neuaka killed Rittmann due to unknown problems that beset their romantic relationship. After the killing, Neuaka fled the scene in his black Audi A3 but later handed himself over to the police.

Neuaka’s bail application hearing is expected to take place on May 31.

Neuaka was remanded in custody and he will be transferred from Hosea Kutako holding cells to the Windhoek Correctional Facility.