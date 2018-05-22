Requiem mass for Simenda slated for today

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Family, friends and former colleagues of the retired Deputy Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, Simwanza Simenda who recently died in Windhoek will hold requiem mass for the repose of his soul this evening at 18h00 at the Roman Catholic Cathedral in Windhoek.

Simenda – a retiree at the time of his death a week ago – was aged 61.

He also previously served as in the same position at the Ministry of Environment and Tourism and was once deployed as the Deputy PS in the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

He was born on 25 September 1956.

His burial is scheduled for tomorrow at 07h00 at Pionierspark Cemetery in Windhoek. Further details could be obtained from; Clement Mafwila (0811245683), or Malambo Mazila (0812856355).