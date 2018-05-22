Heavyweight breeders gear for eleventh production auction

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – This Thursday marks the eleventh production auction of the six heavyweights of the small stock rings.

Johannes Slava Motinga of Auas Sud Stud, Charles Urib of Hatagob Boerbok Stud, Ghenno Himarwa of Hoodia Boerbok Stud, Benjamin Motinga of Benjaz Stud and guest breeders Ronald Kubas and Nicolai Metzger will bring their prized animals to the Namboer pens in Windhoek. Forty-nine Boer goats (36 ewes and 13 rams) will come under the hammer together with six white Dorper rams, five Van Rooy rams and two Kalahari red rams. All the breeders are optimistic for the year after some much needed late rains, which has improved grazing tremendously in some areas. They agree that after four dry years, the rain made a huge difference to the Namibian livestock landscape excited by a year laying ahead for Namibian farmers.

Last year, the highest priced Boer goat fetched N$45 000 while the average price range was N$10 200 for the 10 Boer goat rams on offer. A Dorper ewe reached the highest price of N$2 800 for sheep, while a Kalahari red goat ram fetched N$8 000. The highest price paid for a Boer goat ewe was N$4 000.