Cattle Country cowboys ready for agri-braai

n Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Gobabis residents are ready for what is expected to be the best and biggest Namibian Agricultural Union Agri-braai in almost 50 years.

This year’s popular braai will be hosted by the Kalahari Oos Farmers Association (FA) this Friday and Saturday at the Gobabis Showgrounds. The theme is Cattle Country Cowboy. On Saturday night the Campbells will perform.

The hugely popular event dates back to 1981 and is a tough competition as all dishes must be prepared over coals; from the starter to the dessert and no webers and electrical equipment may be used.

In the beginning the menu was given to the teams before the time to enable them to prepare for the competition, but later on it was decided not to announce the menu before the time.

The competition is supported by sponsors as such a prestige opportunity is expensive and it is one of the opportunities where farmers come together to not only braai, but also visit socially. Social teams can also participate, mostly from local companies which are involved in agriculture. The winning prize is N$30,000 which money should be used to host the competition the next year.

FAs have responded with great enthuesiasm before entries closed on April 30. More details can be obtained from Kalahari Oos FA, tel. 081 2612838, kario@iway.na.