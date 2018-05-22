Baby dumped at Walvis Bay hospital

Eveline de Klerk

WALVIS BAY – The Namibian Police (Nampol) at Walvis Bay are investigating a case of murder, alternatively concealment of birth, after the lifeless corpse of a newborn baby boy was discovered on Saturday night at the Walvis Bay State Hospital.

According to Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the crime investigations coordinator for Nampol in Erongo, a security officer at Walvis Bay hospital discovered a black plastic rubbish bag that appeared to contain something suspicious. The bag was found inside one of the bathrooms of the hospital.

“Upon a closer look, the guard found the body of a baby boy, about nine months, wrapped in the refuse bag,” Iikuyu said.

Iikuyu said no any sign of blood was found in the toilet. It is not yet known whether the person gave birth in the hospital or whether the baby was born outside the hospital and dumped in the toilet at the hospital unnoticed.

He appealed to anyone with information that could lead to the suspect to contact Nampol at 064-219068 or to contact any nearest police station