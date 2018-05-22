Agra Maltahöhe relaunches

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The modern new Agra complex which opened its doors with massive discount prices on a wide variety of products from April 19 to 29 will attract stakeholders and the entire Maltahöhe agricultural community this evening, with the official launch cementing Agra’s commitment to residents and farmers.

The branch now has a floor space of 1,045 m², after additional floor space of 745 m² was built adjacent to the previous shop. It thus offers a retail space more than three times larger than the previous 300m².

The branch also houses a separate Safari Den section, where campers can purchase several camping equipment. At the same time, a veterinary desk was built and for the first time DIY products will also be offered for sale at this branch.

Additionally, the upgraded branch now boasts more shelves, more storage space and a larger variety of products. Additional water coolers and air conditioners as well as a bigger parking area, add to customers’ shopping convenience. A salt store was constructed outside, while facilities for receiving and handling Swakara pelts were also improved. The branch still sells diesel and petrol.

Furthermore, the branch now offers perishable products for sale, specifically for surrounding guest farms and houses. Agra Maltahöhe will now also provide a delivery service to these customers.

Agra aims to expand its retail services to communities in southern Namibia. This improvement and expansion of the branch was driven by emerging business opportunities as well as greater needs of the southern community. It comes a few months after Agra reopened its revamped Otavi branch. Other recent upgrades include the new branch built at Karibib as well as the upgraded Tsumeb branch.