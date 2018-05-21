Two minors brutally raped in Swakopmund

n Eveline de Klerk

WALVIS BAY – Despite numerous calls to end sexual crimes against women and specifically children, two minor girls allegedly fell victims to this horrendous crime in Swakopmund.

Both minors were subjected to inhuman treatment and robbed of their innocence by the suspects. One minor was allegedly raped in a car outside Swakopmund after being given a lift from Windhoek, whilst the other minor was allegedly lured into a shack, blindfolded and raped.

Both victims are 10-years-old.

According to Deputy Commissioner, Erastus Iikuyu, the first rape was reported on Saturday evening whereby a 28-year-old suspect allegedly raped the minor about five kilometres outside Swakopmund.

Iikuyu said the suspect who is currently in police custody, is known and trusted by the minor’s grandfather.

The suspect was allegedly asked by the grandfather to give the minor a lift back to Swakopmund from Windhoek, which he did.

“They were only two in the vehicle for the whole trip and at about 18h00, Friday evening, the suspect allegedly parked the vehicle five kilometres before Swakopmund and forcefully had sexual intercourse with the minor,” Iikuyu explained.

He says the suspect only dropped off the victim at 00h30 on Saturday evening at her uncle’s house.

“The girl immediately reported the matter to her mother, who in turn reported the rape to Nampol,” said the deputy commissioner.

The suspect was arrested the same day and has been in police custody and will appear today in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on a charge of rape, says Iikuyu.

In the second rape case, Iikuyu said she was playing in the dusty streets of Mondesa, when she was lured into a shack and allegedly raped in the informal resettlement of DRC.

Although this specific crime took place in April this year, the heavily traumatised minor only had the courage to report the rape on Friday.

Iikuyu said the minor was allegedly playing outside the shack of the suspect.

“The suspect called her and once she was close enough to him, he allegedly grabbed and pulled her into the shack and closed the door, blindfolded her with a cloth and had sexual intercourse with her,” Iikuyu said.

He added that the suspect was arrested by Nampol and will appear today in the Swakopmund on a charge of rape. Meanwhile, Nampol is investigating both cases.