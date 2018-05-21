Triple treats at family fun day

n Clemans Miyanicwe

Culture, music and sports will be the triple treat for families this Saturday as Ore-Aob Music //Khoab host a family fun day at the Moses van der Byl Primary School sports stadium.

The event is the brainchild of the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation NBC’s Kaisames (Damara/Nama) presenter, Gerson Ore-Aob. This is to celebrate the traditional values, upholding and promoting the Damara/Nama culture whilst collecting blankets and clothing for the less privileged, according to Eben Gawaxab, co-organiser of the family fun day. “It will be an event for the entire family to come together and have fun which will cater for each member of the family,” delights Gawaxab. “We all have a role to play in the betterment of our society,” Gawaxab emphasised.

Jumping castles, various games for adults and children as well as free a soccer coaching clinic hosted by well-known soccer personalities, Bertus Bock and Costa Khaiseb, form part of the programme. Thus parents are urged to take along soccer boots for their children. Queen of Damara Punch music, Lettie, Ousie Bulan, Kaptein Tswasi, King Phura, Desiree, Pule, #Nisa Bonny, Laslam, Brumilda, Stanley, Tangeni as well as Georgie and Wiesie will entertain the crowds. Male Artist of the Year Kalux will also keep the crowds on their toes. Well known DJ, Snoopy, will be at the decks while the musicians will be accompanied by a live band, which veteran music producer Patrick Thaniseb will be part of. Xuro Milton will be the MC.

Stalls will serve various foods and traditional attires will also be there while companies will also showcase their products and services. Namibian breweries will have a competition for upcoming dancers at the same event. So dancers should tie their shoe tight, as various prizes will be up for grab.

Tight security is guaranteed throughout the day until the wee hours of May 27. Men over the age of 40 will play for teams such as Harambee and Aweh Aweh while Arandis Kaizer Chief will play Windhoek’s Dolam Pirates.

UEFA Cup final will also be screened live at the family fun day for sport fanatics. Tickets are N$100 for adults (N$120 at the gate), and children N$30, while VIP car parking is N$30 and N$20 for normal car parking tickets.