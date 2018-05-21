Rundu, NTB to boost tourism at the town

n John Muyamba

RUNDU – The Rundu Town Council (RTC) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) with the aim to collaborate on how to work together to enhance the tourism sector at the town. The MoU was signed in Rundu.

NTB is responsible for regulating the tourism industry and promoting Namibia as a preferred tourism destination and has contributed greatly to hospitality and tourism in Namibia. The council believes this partnership will bring about a dynamic shift in the tourism and hospitality sector of the town, as the two entities will collaborate in various ways to market the town.

“Kavango East is a place widely known for its natural resources and beauty – we frequently see tourists flocking to our region because our river is one of the country’s greatest attractions,” said Rundu mayor Verna Sinimbo.

Sinimbo noted that despite the attention that Rundu and the Kavango Region have already received the MoU was initiated because the council identified an opportunity to do more on the promotion of tourism at the town that is a gateway to tourist attractions such as Popa Falls and the game-rich Bwabwata National Park.

“We take pride in our town for its beauty, rich culture and its unique people and environment. It is our desire to share it with the world and this collaboration with the NTB is a step that we are taking in order to enhance our tourism industry, because we see Rundu becoming a destination of choice and this arrangement opens the door to strategic cooperation in the tourism sector . Beyond sharing our town with the world, this MoU will be of immense benefit to our local economy,” Sinimbo added.

The MoU will aid the tourism and hospitality industry and potentially create employment, as well as open the local arts and crafts industry to potential customers and investors.

“As we all know, tourism is very important and a significant contributor to the economic growth of this country. This MoU in our view, amongst others, signifies our agreement to encourage awareness about destination Rundu in order to spread the tourism benefits widely through a change of promotional materials on tourism,” said NTB chief executive officer Digu //Naobeb.

“This will be done through joint organisational meetings, stakeholder briefing sessions and more, including travel trades, so that they learn about this destination in order to ensure that information about Rundu is disseminated, as well as that tour operators are able to package this as part of their items to showcase Rundu,” he added.