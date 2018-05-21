Rugby star Bothma launches HomeFixer app … to bring ease to home renovations, maintenance

n Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – At last an app to help fix any household related issue at the push of a button was recently launched by Namibia senior rugby team the Welwitschias’ inspirational captain Renaldo Bothma.

Bothma, who now plays for English giants Harlequins and also previously played for both Cell C Sharks and Vodacom Bulls, is the founder and managing director of HomeFixer, an app that puts users in touch with tradesmen, service providers and companies involved in the home improvement industry.

Downloading the app online from the app store is free on both Android and IOS phones. HomeFixer also boasts an emergency function, giving access to service providers who offer 24-hour assistance.

With the aim of bringing ease to household renovations and maintenance, the app is simple to use and assists users in finding top service providers using its location functionality, while also providing the capability to obtain quotes from multiple companies.

Bothma says that HomeFixer is a year in the making and he is excited about the final product.

“We are very proud of the app and believe in its power to assist anyone needing a recommended service provider for home improvements. There are several features we have included within the app to not only assist the user, but also make using it an easy, pleasant and successful experience,” says the bulky rugby star.

Aside from a clean and easy user design, HomeFixer boasts keyword searches, location services, listing details, click actions and quote request options.

“We have worked hard to provide users with a comprehensive service for all household maintenance and renovations.”

Also included in the app is a handy rating and review system. Bothma says that once a customer has downloaded and used the app, they are able to rate and review the service they received.

“This helps HomeFixer to ensure it only uses reputable and skilled service providers and will also assist in building trust with customers.”

Bothma is encouraging not only users, but also service providers to utilise the app and grow a community of home improvement specialists and users.