Nominations open as Namibia joins Global Start-Up Awards

n Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Namibia Business Innovation Institute (NBII) has introduced a new programme to Namibia called the Southern Africa Start-Up Awards (SASA). The world-renowned Global Start-Up Awards, the largest independent start-up ecosystem competition, is now in Southern Africa through the Southern Africa Start-Up Awards.

SASA is an official Southern Africa circuit for the Global Start-Up Awards. The awards reward innovation, excellence and best practice in start-ups across the Southern Africa region.

SASA places the spotlight on model entrepreneurship and aims to inspire a dynamic community of start-up enthusiasts, encourage serial entrepreneurship and involve policymakers and diverse mentors and promoters of tech innovation. The awards are divided into three stages: Nationals, Regional and Global.

The NBII at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) will facilitate and host the National (Namibian) Start-Up Awards. In other words, the NBII/NUST is endorsed by SASA as a centre of note for the Namibian awards. The national awards are slated for August 30 and nominations are open until May 31.

Nominations are invited in 15 categories and will culminate in the announcement of the winners of the national awards on August 30. Winners of each category will automatically enter the SASA competition (Regional Awards) with others from all 15 participating SADC countries.

Start-up companies, especially those in tech industries, have been called on to nominate or be nominated in the suitable categories. Start-up promotion companies are also encouraged to participate in the nominations.

Established in 2009, NBII is part of NUST. The NBII was established to stimulate and support innovation, entrepreneurship and social upliftment by exploring, researching and developing ideas, generating and incubating successful businesses and bridging the technological divide for a globally competitive economy and inclusive society.