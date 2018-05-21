Nedbank Citi Dash this week

n Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – On Wednesday Nedbank in collaboration with Ernest & Young and City of Windhoek will host the much-anticipated Nedbank Citi Dash in the heart of Windhoek. This mass-participation timed event is a first for Namibia.

The Nedbank Citi Dash coincides with international Olympic Day, which is celebrated by millions of people in more than 160 countries worldwide. It commemorates the birth of the modern Olympic Games with the mission of promoting fitness, well-being, culture and education while reinforcing the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect.

The City of Windhoek has committed its full support to this event with approval from Muesee Kazapua, the mayor of Windhoek. All essential services for the event, including the City Police Traffic Department, Fire Department and the Parks and Recreation Office services, will be made available. Supporting sponsors include Erdinger Alcohol Free, Aqua Splash and the Namibia National Olympic Committee.

The 5km & 10km Fun Run and Walk

Aimed at getting maximum numbers on the road, this event promises to be the biggest of its kind in Namibia’s colourful running history, encouraging young and old to get to the starting line.

To promote maximum participation, the organisers have made available group entries for individuals, businesses and corporates to sponsor scholars and development programs earmarking corporate social responsibility. There are various sponsor options available all of which include a meal ticket. Options are branded Nedbank Citi Dash T-shirts, or other sponsors may supply their own T-shirts.

Following the same route as the Citi Dash later that day, runners will run on the historic Independence Avenue will full traffic closure. With options of 5km and 10km, running or walking, this is the perfect event for a family outing. Ten prizes worth N$1,000 are also up for grabs in the Fun Run event.

The 10km Citi Dash

This prestige event will be open to athletes who can complete 10km in under 50 min, where the cut-off time will be strictly enforced. Designed to showcase Namibia’s running talent, the route will take athletes up and down Independence Avenue.

Only the top male and female in the respective categories will receive prize money. Categories are Elite Male and Elite Female with N$15,000 prize money each, Under-18 male and female with N$10,000 prize money each, Visually Impaired and Disabled/Wheelchair categories with N$7,500 prize money each.

Entries are open and tickets are available from Events Today, Pay Today app, all Airtime City vending machines, the Eye Store in Maerua Mall and Cycletec.

Caption: Runners jpg –