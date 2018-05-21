Media houses launch Nedbank’s Kapana Cook-Off

n Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – For the fourth year in a row Nedbank Namibia will host the Kapana Cook-Off in search of Namibia’s best kapana varieties. To mark the launch of this popular competition, Nedbank together with partners Bakpro, Meatma and Pick n Pay hosted twelve media houses on Friday at the Kraal in Windhoek.

The media houses each entered a team of two, competing to make their own salsa and prepare kapana, subsequent to a cooking demonstration held by experienced kapana vendors.

The judging was done by the Namibia Chefs Association that placed emphasis on hygiene, presentation and taste. Journalists were challenged to put their best foot forward in the kitchen, in the hope of scooping first place at the cook-off.

A unanimous decision was reached when the judges announced the Namibia Press Agency (Nampa) team as the most jovial. Their fun-loving spirit and cheery disposition throughout the competition earmarked these ‘naturals’ for the prize from the onset.

Entries are now open for the national competition, with forms available at all Nedbank

branches.