Expatriate Kenyan nurses’ concerns to be remedied

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Ministry of Health and Social Services in collaboration with the Kenyan High Commission office in Namibia will set up a committee to address concerns regarding Kenyan nurses working in Namibia.

The ministry issued a circular last year on the suspension of the appointment of non-Namibian registered and enrolled nurses as well as all expatriate nurses from other countries who are requesting extension services after reaching the age of 60.

“The implementation of this circular created some confusions and uncertainties. Equally, due to consideration to some aspects of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Namibia and Kenya was not followed or adhered to by the ministry,” A joint statement from the ministry and the Kenyan High Commission office in Namibia stated.

The best way was to have individual consultation with the affected health workers, especially the Kenyan nurses as their appointment was through a bilateral agreement, the statement states.

Therefore, the health ministry and the Kenyan High Commission office in Namibia will have a working committee to address issues of mutual concern and the affected nurses will be officially informed going forward. “All the procedures and processes contained in the MOU shall be adhered to henceforth to prevent further confusion and allied fears amongst the nurses. We would like to reiterate that the two parties, I as the Health Minister (Dr Bernard Haufiku) and the Kenya High Commissioner Isaac Njenga are committed to the implementation of the existing MoU and to follow the laid down procedures and processes,” the statement reads.

Haufiku also stated in the joint statement, that he signed appointment letters for an Interim Health Professions Council of Namibia until the Health Professions Bill, which is in Parliament is approved by and signed into law by the President.

“A concern raised in the media is that the Health Professions Council of Namibia does not have an active Medical Council and as such health professionals who seek assistance in terms of registration and letters of recommendation cannot be assisted. There has been delays in the finalisation and tabling of this Bill in Parliament,” said Haufiku.