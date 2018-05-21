Empowering women through expo

Clemans Miyanicwe

KAMANJAB – After several training sessions Okahandja’s Samaritans Network (OSN) decided to have a market day for women for them to come together and showcase their business enterprises and the service they offer.

OSN is a non-profit, community-based organisation established in 2001 in Okahandja’s Blikkiesdorp.

The inaugural Women’s Expo will be held in the north-western town of Khorixas from May 31 to June 2 according to Maria Khaises, the founder of OSN.

The stalls at the expo will be availed free of charge for women who may want to exhibit.

“Through these trainings and outcome it was time to put what we have received into action by practically making a market day for women to come and exhibit their business and display what they can do with their hands. This then was the birth of the Women’s Expo idea,” Khaises said.

Khaises says women at Khorixas need help and this can be the beginning of something immense for them. “It’s only a small arrangement and initiatives can help them go one step ahead. People should come and support their mothers, aunts, sisters, cousins that want to make a difference in the society,” advised Khaises.

Currently the Women’s Expo has support from the Standard Bank branch at Khorixas as well as the Khorixas Town Council. “This is a small event but we are planning to make this an annual event with proper planning and support from businesses and the town council – we believe it can be big and better,” Khaises said. Registration is still ongoing and the organiser said that all logistics as well as the venue would be finalised on Tuesday.

OSN also launched The Woman with a Purpose programme last year at Khorixas to motivate women from vulnerable backgrounds to rise up and do something for their themselves and to further support their families as they have a purpose and should embrace who they are and know it’s never too late to start.

Khaises said being a helping hand in assisting one another can make a big difference in someone’s life, adding that two trainings were held this year. The first was ‘Women with a Purpose’ that was held on April 14 at the Ma //Hoa Center, for women from all walks of life, while the financial training workshop was held on May 12 to help women be financially literate.

“This training was to motivate women to do something for themselves, starting small business and things they can sell to make an income, so they can provide for themselves,” Khaises said.

Notable businesswomen from Khorixas are expected to attend the Women’s Expo, which will officially be opened by the town’s mayor Elizabeth Geises.

OSN states its aim is to see all people discover their purpose and potential in life to become productive and self-sustainable citizens of the country, and the Women Expo is a way for women to discover their potential and showcase their businesses and service.