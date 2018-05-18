Wining, dining to save a life

Staff Reporter

The Wine, Dine and Safe Life gala dinner to be hosted by the tailor made and off the rack clothing shop, Temptations Boutique, is more than just a gala dinner.

It is meant to raise awareness on cancer. Olivia Kanyemba, owner, says her boutique has decided to raise awareness on cancer and same raise funds for the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) during the fashion charity show this Saturday at the Safari Court Hotel. During the day, Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta will cut the ribbon for the new Temptations shop at the Sanlam Building at 12H00, entrance is for free. Three radio stations will also broadcast the event. At 19H00 in the evening a gala dinner, fashion show and fundraising event will kick off the Safari Hotel. Olivia emphasises that “to start with, I have family members and friends who died from cancer and some are currently fighting cancer. Both my parents and my God mother died from cancer. So I have learned about Cancer Association of Namibia during these difficult times’. She adds that for Temptations to do is by helping them to raise awareness and raise funds for them to be able to function well.

“Business can only prosper in a healthy and prospering community. So, it is very important for us business people to help our communities whenever it is possible,” Olivia advises.

Olivia says this glamorous event cannot be missed as the fashion will showcase outfits never seen before while South African comedian maps Maponyane will be the host. Olivia believes that Namibians are aware of cancer but most people are not fully aware of the screening options available. “My message to them is to seek counselling, so they will be able to fight it with strong mind not to be running between witchdoctors and fake churches but to take their treatment seriously,” advises Olivia. A Table for ten is N$15000 while one has to fork out N$1500.