Ombazu, Eraka Festival launches

The first ever Ombazu and Eraka Festival has been launched. The festival will take place at the village of Okozonduzu, Okakarara Constituency on June 9.

Event coordinator, Charles Venee Mieze, the festival is aimed at strengthening the roots of Ovaherero young people in their culture and in the Otjiherero language. Due to modernisation, including technological improvement, young people tend to leave their cultures to follow modern things. Themed Strengthen the roots of our culture and languages, it features traditional dances, Outjina, Omuhiva and Ondoro, and activities such as Onderera . “This is just to uplift and promote our cultural activities for it not to loose value. Omajanda , Omitandu and Ovizerika will also be part of the programme too,” says Mieze.

He adds that the event will have traditional meals at different stalls, with some being showcased while others will be sold. “We therefore have invited Dr Jekura Kavari, a lecturer at the University of Namibia (Unam), specialising in Otjiherero, and Dr Jarimbovandu Kaputu, a cultural and language activist, as invited speakers at this historic gathering to add value to the event,” says Mieze. The event will also feature learners from schools around Okozonduzu as well as students from the University of Namibia, International University of Managemen and Namibia University of Science and Technology.