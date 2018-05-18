Karabo to have a sequel in Canada

Pinehas Nakaziko

The queen of Disco, Ukarapo Ndjavera, known as Karabo is set to perform at the Otjingirine festival, a commemoration of the Ovahereo and Ovambaderu in Athabasca, Canada next month.

Currently busy with her rehearsal in the Capital, she is set to jet off on June 6 to perform three days at the festival on June 8, 9 and 10. This is a dream come true for her as she continues to reverberate oversees. “This is the second time I am performing at this event of such magnitude, and the last time I performed there people appreciated my music, that’s why I was invited for the second time when organisers heard about my recent album, The Power of a Women,” says the excited Karabo. She promises to give her best ever, that she is known for. She will also be introducing her new single titled Swagg. Karabo is a musician with a full package – vocals, songwriting skills and a captivating stage presence.

She have thus far released her fi albums titled Mbiritjita, Uuonda Konyanda, Kaiporo Kovitoto and Meyaruka Konganda, all which have been enjoying play on the airwaves.

Having been stealing different gigs in the capital and nearby towns, Karabo continues to make a name for herself in the music industry. The festival is said to be filled with joy and many entertainment activities with Dj Pule Yiza on the deck. Other activities include netball and soccer tournaments.