Haute Couture brings together local designers

Pinehas Nakaziko

Celebrating ten years of producing quality and well-designed garments with other local designers, the MN Creation brand, owned by Matheus Erastus, is hosting the Haute Couture fashion show on June 1 at the Franco-Namibia Cultural Centre (FNCC), which will showcase a variety of high end collections.

The show will also be showcasing diverse collections from ready -to-wear to high end fashion for men, women and bridal wear. With 26 male and female models ready to strut their stuff on the catwalk, the event is the talk of town. Six designers Matheus Erastus, Pewa Uushona, Hilya Uushona, Sophia Thomas, Hendrina Shikalepo and Hilma Uugwanga are all ready to show their new best garments, with other accessories. “The highlight of the show will be the bridal collection by MN Creations,” says Erastus, adding that the aim is simply to celebrate ten years in business, featuring local designers they have been collaborating with throughout these years.

Erastus encourages all fashion lovers to attend in numbers and experience a combination of well-crafted designs from local designers.