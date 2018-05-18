Flood, shack fire victims get construction materials

Alvine Kapitako

WINDHOEK – Four residents of Havana informal settlement in the Moses //Garoeb Constituency were recipients of corrugated iron sheets, poles and timber planks at a ceremonial handover that took place yesterday.

The four are victims of heavy rains, shack fires and shacks that were blown away by heavy winds. The donation came from the Marco Fishing Trust based in Lüderitz, as well as from a nursing student.

Reverend Jan Scholtz, the Councillor of the !Nami≠nûs Constituency who is also the chairperson of the Marco Fishing Charity Trust said the donation is valued at N$ 4 879 and consists of 40 corrugated, poles and timber planks.

“If you ask you will receive. If you are just wishing and hoping you will not receive,” said Scholtz, explaining the donation was in response to a letter from the Moses //Garoeb Constituency councillor, Martin David asking for assistance.

“We take this as a response to the call as stated in the Harambee Prosperity Plan for the eradication of poverty and the bolstering of education,” added Scholtz. Marco Fishing Charity Trust has assisted communities in the Kunene, Omaheke, //Kharas, Oshikoto and the two Kavango regions, said Scholtz.

“The trust would like to combat the lack of infrastructure and ensure better living conditions for our people living below the poverty line,” noted Scholtz. Meanwhile, David expressed appreciation for donations received. “The support and contributions from this initiative serve an unmeasurable significance to the lives of our people and the development of our society,” he said.

Dan Nangolo, the nursing student who also sponsored the construction of one of the recipients’ shack, said he was touched by the poor living conditions of people in informal settlements.

“Due to my calling which is nursing I am compelled to help people, especially for the sake of their health,” said Nangolo. The man who was assisted by Nangolo, 32-year-old Frans Makua, previously lived close to a manhole.

“There was sewerage everywhere and that is not healthy for him. The shack was very small and you would not think a human lives there,” explained Nangolo. Makua, who turned 32 today, expressed gratitude for the initiative, saying it was a benefiting birthday present.

“I wanted a place to stay and the only piece of land I could secure was close to the manhole,” the unemployed Makua explained.