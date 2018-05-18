Exciting rugby action this weekend

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – It is again back to action in the Namibia Rugby Premiership, and will see a total of two matches being played in Windhoek and Rehoboth this weekend.

Khomasdal outfit Western Suburbs will tomorrow take on United at United Sport Field at 15h54 in the capital, while Rehoboth will take to the field to confront coastal side Kudus in the southern town of Rehoboth. Defending champions Unam will face Reho Falcon at Unam Sports Stadium.

In last weekend’s results, United defeated archrivals Wanderers by 25-21, while Suburbs lost 46-38 to Unam. Rehoboth defeated Reho Falcon 30-0 in the Rehoboth derby.