Corrupt practices concern Kamanjab councillor

Clemans Miyanicwe

KAMANJAB – Engenesia Tjiretje-Ensingue, Kamanjab Constituency Councillor, on Wednesday informed a constituency development committee meeting there are too many “corrupt” practices at the village.

“There are too many corrupt practices at Kamanjab. There are too many so don’t stop me. We don’t mention it but it’s there,” Tjiretje-Ensingue, who is known for her straight talk, thundered.

She in reality humiliated some of the village councillors and staff during a working lunch. The councillor was specifically angered by the fact that some of the heads of government institutions and other organisations delegated their subordinates to the meeting.

“You were not supposed to be here. This is my meeting,” she said. Some of the uninvited people were ordered to leave the venue and some attendees mumbled while others shook their heads. The meeting was held to report back on concerns raised by the Kamanjab community during Kunene Governor Marius Sheya’s visit earlier this year during his familiarisation tour.

“We learned a lot during the governors’ visit. Thanks a lot for your attendance to you all. We want to see expectations, challenges and solutions as well as urgent matters,” she informed the meeting.

The Kamanjab Village Council and Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare were pointed out as institutions whose employees are regularly absent during working hours. “The village council doors are closed at times. It (doors) must be open … Leaders must change,” Tjiretje-Ensingue said.

She revealed that she has made a video of empty offices at the village council but she did not menion explicitly the day employees were not at work.

“Various government departments are closed. We need to change,” Tjiretje- Ensingue said. Lack of transparency also irked her. “No transparency. Why are you hiding information? It’s for the Namibian nation. It’s open for the Ovatjimba (community) and Swartboois. It should be open. Don’t hide government information, you are cutting down government’s progress,” Tjiretje- Ensingue fumed.

Attendees were told to allow her to express herself as it was her meeting and that elected representatives must be held accountable for delaying developmental progress. Tjiretje-Ensingue quoted President Hage Geingob who spoke out about uninspired civil servants taking their professional rules for granted since nobody can fire them because they are civil servants.

Kamanjab health centre ambulance has been driven around in the location for private use, she added.

“Just say someone has been stabbed in the location and you are told to bring that person to the health centre?” said the councillor. Some members of the police were also blasted for fighting at drinking holes and allegedly for misusing government vehicles. Misuse of government vehicles by other ministries was also mentioned as some officials pick up their children from school using government vehicles.

Those who attended the meeting were representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, the Ministry of Safety and Security, Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, the Swartbooi Traditional Authority, /Gaio Daman Traditional Authority, various business owners/representatives, churches, Kamanjab Village Council and Kamanjab Constituency Office.