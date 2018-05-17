Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: SME Bank depositors demand payouts NEW ERA VIDEOSpecial Focus Video: SME Bank depositors demand payouts May 17, 201800 tweet SME Bank depositors demand payouts RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FinanceVideo: Depositor’s start claiming back at SME Bank Business & FinanceSimataa breaks silence on SME Bank Business & FinanceSME Bank membership ratified by BANLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here two × two = LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 22.6 ° C 23 ° 22 ° 37% 3.6kmh 0%Fri 19 °Sat 19 °Sun 17 °Mon 22 °Tue 24 ° HIV/AIDSWhat drives men away from HIV testing, care and treatment services? April 30, 20180How PrEP reduced a woman’s HIV risk April 23, 20180Teen clubs shaping a new future for children with HIV April 20, 20180