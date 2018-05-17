Home National Video: Geingob to become SADC chairperson NationalNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Geingob to become SADC chairperson May 17, 201800 tweet Geingob to take over as SADC chairperson from Ramaphosa. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NationalVideo: Geingob hails UK trip a success NationalVideo: Ministers sign performance agreements NationalGovt continues dialogue with AR… As Swapo terminates discussionsLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here three + four = #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 22.6 ° C 23 ° 22 ° 37% 3.6kmh 0%Fri 19 °Sat 19 °Sun 17 °Mon 22 °Tue 24 ° #TRENDINGCops gun down notorious thug May 15, 2018New nursing school opens June 19, 2014Mauritius launches first cloud camp May 16, 2018BREAKING: Nico Josea’s bail cancelled May 11, 2018Load more 36,604FollowersFollow19,190FollowersFollow