Suspects in seizure of 1.7-tons of dagga denied bail

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop – The Karasburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday denied bail to two suspects caught on Monday at Ariamsvlei border post with about 1,705 kilogrammes of dagga valued at N$171,050.

The two suspects, a Namibian woman and South African man, were arrested on Monday night after a customs official became suspicious of their car and asked the driver to go through the scanner, upon which the drugs were discovered and the two suspects arrested.

The third suspect who is a Namibian, said to have been in Namibia waiting for the consignment, was arrested on Tuesday.

The suspects stashed the drugs in the back of the car and the inside of the doors, but they could not fool custom officials as they were nabbed as they tried to cross into Namibia from South Africa.

The prosecutor at Karasburg Magistrate’s Court, Yeukai Kangira, informed New Era in a telephonic interview that the two suspects appeared in court and were both denied bail, while the case was postponed to May 29 for the prosecutor general’s decision.

“With the prevalence of such cases we cannot take this lightly and they were therefore remanded in custody,” she said.

New Era understands the third suspect did not appear in court as he was released after being interrogated by the police, as he could not be linked to the crime.