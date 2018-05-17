Locals find the going tough …as South Africans dominate junior tennis tourney

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Bank Windhoek in collaboration with the Namibian Tennis Association (NTA) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF), hosted the under -18 boys and girls Junior Tennis tourney, in Windhoek.

The six-day sporting gathering that got underway on Monday, 7 and concluded Saturday, saw South African tennis players dominate both divisions within the doubles and singles events.

Khololwam Montsi won the boys singles division while Marne Dercksen scooped the title in the girl’s singles category. Montsi defeated fellow compatriot Charl Morgan winning 6-4, 6-7, (3) 6-1. Dercksen beat Denmark’s Divine Dasam Nweke 6-2, 7-5 to clinch the girl’s title.

The Swedish pair of Hugo Regner and Eric van Nunen won the boys doubles while the South African doubles team of Marne Dercksen and Tamsin Hart, triumphed in the girls division.

The grade five singles and doubles tourneys saw 32 players in the boys and 25 in the girls sections competing for top honours. They will realize their performance grading after the release of the ITF rankings slated towards end of May.

“We witnessed some high-class tennis on display during the tournament, most notably in both the singles and doubles finals,” said the tourney’s director, Wellington Sibanda.

A total of seven players made up the Namibian team made up of three girls and four boys.

From these, only Codie van Schalkwyk managed to progress as far as the quarterfinals before losing to South African Charl Morgan, 6-4, 6-0.

Apart from hosts Namibia, other participating countries were; Finland, Australia, France, Great Britain, USA, Denmark, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Algeria, Spain, Mozambique and Russia.

The ITF Junior Circuit also took place in Zimbabwe and Botswana. The next event is underway in Mozambique. “Thank you Bank Windhoek for your continuous support towards local tennis. This type of tourneys help us to sustain and develop the sport further,” said Sibanda.