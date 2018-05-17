China pledges N$15 million towards anti-poaching

Albertina Nakale

WINDHOEK – In its bilateral efforts, the Chinese government has given a grant worth N$15 million to the Namibian government for the procurement of equipment that will be used by law-enforcement agents deployed to the anti-poaching unit.



The visiting Chairperson of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China Li Zhanshu who met Namibian National Assembly Speaker Professor Peter Katjavivi on Tuesday gave this donation.

The donated wildlife protection materials include 30 pickup vehicles, 500 tents, 600 moisture proof pads, 600 sleeping bags, 100 binoculars, 100 solar power batteries and 1000 mosquito nets.

Officially donating the materials to Minister of Environment and Tourism (MET) Pohamba Shifeta, Li said, in the past decades, China-Namibia relations have been developing soundly and smoothly, and cooperation in all areas, including wildlife protection deepened further.

In recent years, Li noted, many African countries including Namibia, are facing challenges in protecting their wildlife resources.

“China, as an all-weather friend and comprehensive strategic cooperative partner in Namibia, is strongly committed to assist the Namibian government in its efforts on wildlife protection,” he said.

He is hopeful that the donated materials will improve the law enforcement capability of the MET and this will further contribute to the cause of environmental protection in Namibia.

Accepting the materials Shifeta thanked the Chinese government and promised that the materials will be used for its intended purpose.

After the donation, Li and Katjavivi held official talks where they signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the National Assembly of Namibia and the National People’s Congress of China.

Katjavivi said it is a significant signal of the importance that they all attach to the cooperation and friendship between Namibia and China.

Katjavivi said Namibia warmly welcome this development and look forward to an exchange of views on matters of mutual interest between the two parliamentary institutions.

These matters include but are not limited to the engagement involving parliamentarians and staff exchange. The elevated partnership between the two countries now requires that their institutions have a Namibia-China Parliamentary Friendship Group and in equal measure, a China-Namibia National People’s Congress Friendship Group.

He said such a development would afford them a deepened engagement and coordination.

“We would like to team up with your Parliamentary institution in working closely with those who are engaged in Parliament’s monitoring and evaluation of the country’s efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This is a vital area for us in order to ensure we meaningfully contribute to improving our economies and the quality of life of our peoples,” he noted.

The cooperation also includes learning and exchanging experiences in the area of conservation, promotion and preservation of national heritage.

Further, the Speaker said Namibia and China have a long history of association and cooperation.

“It is a partnership that has been shaped during the difficult years of the liberation struggle of our country. We refer to this as being an all-weather mutual partnership. Now of course, we are delighted by the fact that this partnership has been elevated to the comprehensive and strategic level, following the visit to China of Comrade Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, at the invitation of his counterpart, His Excellency Xi Jinping,” he said.

Katjavivi said it would be prudent that Namibia’s Parliamentary Women caucus networks with their Chinese counterparts.

“I am aware that your Hino Bus Company manufactures very strong buses. Perhaps one of such buses could indeed perfectly serve this purpose as a Namibia Parliamentary Community Outreach Bus,” he requested.