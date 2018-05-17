All-New Nissan Micra with edgy design expected to be a game changer

Staff Reporter

During the next few weeks the Nissan motor corporation is expected to reveal its latest vehicle: the all-new Nissan Micra. The edgy new Micra is revolutionising the Upper B Hatchback segment with a unique blend of intuitive technology, bold design and confident, agile performance.

While details about the vehicle’s exact arrival in Namibia are still sketchy, local dealers expect it to be available by the end of June and anticipate the retail price to be above N$200 000.

The new Micra has been described as a game-changer in this segment and is promising to break the mundane at the launch of the new Micra.

“Unexpect it. That’s what we’re saying about the new Micra because it’s a completely new car from the ground up. The fifth generation of our popular hatch is aggressively planted on the road and is a departure from what you may be used to from a typical hatchback. Everything about the new Micra has changed – except the name, – and we’re very excited about it,” said Nissan Group of Africa Managing Director of Marketing, Sales and Aftersales, Xavier Gobille.

The new Micra is uninhibitedly styled to turn heads and targets an altogether younger demographic. It is lower, wider and longer than its predecessor and its chiselled exterior offers considerably more space inside. Now riding on an agile, re-engineered chassis, the newcomer can pack extensive safety kit and connective technology.

Its design incorporates many of the current Nissan design cues including the distinctive V-grille, from where sharp crease lines run through to the rear ends boomerang-shaped lights. The floating roof effect of the C-pillar creates an airy feeling. The rear door handles are hidden in the trailing edge of the C-pillars and an extended roofline culminates in a spoiler.

Powered by an energetic turbo-charged 66kW engine, the sophisticated new Nissan Micra is set to make its mark in the Upper B hatchback segment while the Micra Active, which was launched last year, will remain as Nissan’s offering in the Lower B hatchback segment.

Featuring a sculpted body with strong character lines and an interior that puts the customer at the heart of the experience, the new Micra matches your individuality with an impressive specification list that features everything from a modern infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay to comprehensive safety features in the form of six airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD).

Inside, the new Micra is a huge step forward. The drab interior has been replaced by something more stylish and modern. But most crucial is the quality. This is a far better-finished car than before with more soft-touch plastics and modern fittings. The driving position is lower and the extended width and wheelbase translate into more cabin space and the new “gliding wing” shaped dashboard imparts the feeling of greater cabin width.

Room for those in the back is about standard for a hatchback in this class and the generous 300-litre luggage bay is deep, which does mean you have to lift heavy things out over a substantial lip. The Micra does, however, come with a proper spare wheel as standard. Oddly, the rear windows across the range only have manual winders (UK specification).

In many “firsts” in its segment, the new Micra sees the trickling down of on-board technology from larger more luxurious cars in the upper echelons of Nissan’s current international line-up. In Europe, new tech includes lane departure warning, emergency city braking with pedestrian recognition as well as Nissan’s around-view monitor, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist and blind spot warning. There’s a seven-inch full-colour central display providing access to the audio system, navigation, mobile phone, downloadable apps and Siri voice control via Apple CarPlay.

More details, including pricing, will be released closer to the launch in June and, of course, the all-new Nissan Micra will be sold with a 3-year/90,000km service plan, a 6-year/150,000km warranty and 24-hour roadside assist.

Worldwide sales of the Micra have dwindled in recent years while its competitors have long since moved on in terms of design and technology. Nissan is hoping for a revitalisation of sales for a car whose ageing, blobby design appears only to attract an ever-diminishing number of customers.