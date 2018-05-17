2018 Ford Fiesta is raising the stakes

Staff Reporter

The all-new Ford Fiesta is set to raise the stakes in the compact car segment by building on the proud heritage of the very successful outgoing model, while lifting the benchmark significantly in terms of quality, refinement, technology and safety.

The Fiesta’s widely acclaimed fun-to-drive character has been lifted to new heights, and its eye-catching new design embodies trend-setting style and sophistication. The revolutionary interior design also takes a big step forward by delivering significant gains in space, comfort, ergonomics and technology.

“It’s because we share our customers’ passion for Fiesta that we’ve been able to take this iconic small car’s lovable, fun and sporty-to-drive character to the next level,” says Tracey Delate, General Manager, Marketing at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa.

“Globally, the Fiesta is Ford’s best-selling passenger car, and the all-new model represents a bold step forward in every area, from its attractive styling to the exceptional build quality, the superb craftsmanship evident in the new interior to the unrivalled smart features, safety and technology.

“Our multiple award-winning 1.0 EcoBoost engine remains a cornerstone of the Fiesta line-up, with a choice of new six-speed manual or automatic transmissions, along with the option of the frugal 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine,” Delate adds.

The all-new Fiesta is available at launch in two specification levels, comprising the feature-rich Trend series and the range-topping Titanium that boasts an outstanding level of standard equipment.

“We evolved the design to make the all-new Fiesta more contemporary, yet not lose the ‘Fiesta-ness’ that our customers love,” Delate says. “The Fiesta’s exterior builds on the bold styling of the outgoing model, with a more elegant design, and a more fluid and transitional appearance.”

Simplified, straighter lines and de-cluttered surfaces deliver more visual strength, while the wider grille defines the upmarket appeal of the Fiesta. Sleek headlamps offer a new wrap-around effect that is immediately recognisable as part of the all-new model’s visual character.

The side profile is more settled and less wedge-shaped, combining with 71 mm additional body length and 13 mm additional width to give a longer and more premium appearance. At the rear, new horizontal rear lights further enhance the Fiesta’s widened stance with broad shoulders and feature a C-shaped signature light pattern.

In keeping with the fresh new looks for the Fiesta, Ford has introduced two all-new metallic colour options for the range, comprising Chrome Copper and Blue Wave.

“Fiesta’s interior is revolutionary in its design and execution,” Delate explains. “The new design will reward customers with unprecedented quality of materials, craftsmanship and cutting-edge technologies for this segment.”

The user-centric Fiesta interior execution is influenced by consumer interactions with smart devices and tablets. It delivers a more spacious and premium ambience through the use of ergonomic design and soft-touch materials.

The number of buttons on the centre console is reduced by almost half, with many connectivity and entertainment controls relocated to the 6.5-inch touchscreen fitted as standard on the Trend models, or the 8-inch version on the Titanium incorporating SYNC®3 with Navigation. There’s also a stylish new instrument cluster featuring a 4.2inch multi-function TFT display that delivers an attractive welcome sequence on start-up.

Rear seat passengers benefit from 16 mm more knee room, supported by new slim-back seats that are softer, and offer greater side-to-side support.

The all-new Fiesta’s tailgate is wider for easier access to the boot, and improved storage for personal belongings is delivered with a 20 percent larger glovebox and a 1-litre storage bin and armrest in the centre console. Rear doors can store 0.6-litre water bottles for road trips.

“Ford paid a lot of attention to elements and features that customers notice without realising it, from panel gaps to pedal feel,” Delate says. “Fiesta delivers improved quality through enhanced specification, innovative engineering, and sophisticated design, reinforcing the Fiesta team’s obsession with quality that customers will instantly appreciate.”