Total of 522 qualify with SBS Namibia

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – A total of 522 students were awarded qualifications through the Southern Business School Namibia (SBS Namibia)’s Distance Learning.

These included Higher Certificate in Management (225); Diploma (121); Advance Dip (15); Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) (72); Bachelor of Policing Practice (BPP) (18); BBA Hons (48); BPP Hons (9); Masters in Management (MM) (13) and Masters in Policing (MP) (1).

The graduation was a celebration of all the hard work that the

distance learning students put in to achieve their success. The people enrolled with SBS Namibia have not only grown in numbers, but students are pursuing consecutive degrees and courses – starting off with certificates and diplomas and eventually enrolling in bachelor’s programmes as well. They sacrificed a great deal to obtain these NQA-recognised qualifications. Sleepless nights, time away from family, missing out on social engagement just to finish the required assignments, culminating in a degree and a graduation ceremony for the students. The students received their degrees and certificates in many different fields and sectors that SBS Namibia offers. Through its Hands-on, Minds-on, Hearts-on philosophy, SBS Namibia has enabled Namibians to transform their lives by securing their futures with a strong foundation in skills and knowledge.

The proud students, parents,

partners and friends of those graduating were very conscious of the significance of the event and the achievements of the graduates, and attended in large numbers.