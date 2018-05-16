The Careers Expo celebrates ten years

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek – The tenth edition of The Careers Expo, themed Focusing on Education, takes place on June 19-20 at the Windhoek Country Club and is expected to attract close to 4,000 learners.

Helena Ngaifiwa, the project coordinator, says this year they have a different approach, looking more at learners who have finished Grade 12 but with difficulty choosing their careers. They have also invited different local and international education experts to guide the learners in their chosen careers.

Up to forty exhibitors have been invited including the International University of Management (IUM), College of the Arts (COTA), Triumph College, University of Gaborone. “This will be more like an education information hub. We encourage learners to come learn about [different] career paths,” says Ngaifiwa.

The Careers Expo has since its inception in 2008 aimed at educating, exposing and inspiring young learners and graduates to follow various career paths and opportunities available to them. It brings together local and international exhibitors from various sectors with a common goal of providing valuable career-related information to learners. During its two-day duration more than 30 speakers share advice and insights with learners. It targets youth between 15 – 24 years.

“We have also the committed support of all secondary schools. Our event brings together technology, skills development and education in a compelling and relevant way,” says Lineekela Hamutumwa, the project assistant.