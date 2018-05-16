Probe into N$1.1 million Air Namibia fraud almost complete

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – Only one witness statement remains to be obtained for investigations to be finalised in the case of three men accused of attempting to steal N$1.1 million from the national airliner Air Namibia late last year.

Appearing in Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, on bail of N$50 000 respectively, Penna Muyunda, 31, Tangi Amon Namwandi, 33, and Marx Felali Mahoto (age unknown) were informed that investigations were almost complete with the police investigator trying to trace the whereabouts of the last witness.

Magistrate Vanessa Stanley consequently gave a final postponement for the case to be heard on June 28, to allow the police to complete their investigations. Their bail was extended.

The three men were arrested last year when a local bank alerted Air Namibia of a detected dubious transaction. It is alleged there was doubtful diversion of money meant for payments at Namibia Airports Company (NAC) from the national airliner into the accused’s account.

The prosecution alleges the trio, defrauded Air Namibia an amount of N$1.1 million by convincing the bank they were entitled to the payments from the airliner knowing very well that they were not entitled to such payment from Air Namibia.

Court documents indicated the attempt to steal N$1.1 million is at the expense of Air Namibia and or one Lucy Mhambi. It is alleged the transfer in question was fully authorised and signed off to be paid to NAC when a suspicious request was made to the bank for the money to be transferred to a different bank account other than that of NAC.

According to the prosecution, only N$190 000 of the N$1.1 million is reportedly unaccounted for now.

Muyunda and his co-accused are facing a charge of fraud with an alternative charge of theft.