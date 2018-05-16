Oniipa grapples with high unemployment

Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA – More than half of the population in Oniipa Constituency is unemployed, a situation which the councillor, Jerry Gwena described as worrisome.

He said the situation it could degenerate into a high crime rate and other social ills that are associated with the lack of jobs.

Gwena said this predicament is exacerbated by lack of viable projects that could create jobs.

Oniipa has a population of 23 913.

Although Gwena pointed out that a number of projects such as the pipeline connection and construction of roads were instituted, they are of less significance as most of the locals are employed on the basis of food for work system.

Instead, he wants projects that can sustain the people for a longer period.

Gwena’s concern coincides with that of Oshikoto Governor Henock Kankoshi, who in last year’s State of Region Address said the region’s poverty and unemployment rate which stood at 42.6 per cent was worrisome.

“We have initiated a number of economical projects, but due to the budget cuts which are necessitated by the economic downturn have not been approved or implemented. We do understand the state we are in, but I am in the same vein appealing to central government to approve some in order to alleviate the situation on the ground,” stressed Gwena.

On the bright side, Gwena said he was happy with the development in the area, citing that at least 75 per cent of the population is having access to clean drinking water, through the installation of pipelines to various areas. “The other 25 per cent is due to communities that are sparsely situated, because our projects are normally covering a radius of two to four kilometres. On the other hand it is also due to limited funds,” he noted.

On a sad note, the high number of road fatalities on the Oshigambo-Eenhana irks Gwena; hence, he said they are planning on erecting speed humps at Onandjokwe hospital, Nani and Northcote private schools.