Nkurenkuru gets housing developments

John Muyamba

Nkurenkuru – Kavango West Regional Governor Sirkka Ausiku says the region’s capital Nkurenkuru is slowly getting a facelift as new housing projects emerge at the town.

Ausiku, in her State of the Region Address last week revealed that Nkurenkuru is witnessing some housing developments by private developers who are to construct 81 houses at Extension 2. Construction work already started in April.

One developer is to construct 30 houses at Kahenge Proper, with the ground-breaking ceremony held in March.

“The town council is also engaged with some private businesses for public-private partnerships (PPP) in order to provide municipal services on 350 erven at Nkurenkuru Extension 5; 301 erven at Kahenge Extension 2 and 333 erven at Nkurenkuru Extension 6. With the first two PPPs, the ministerial and attorney general’s approval is already obtained, PPP agreements have been signed and the developer has already started with the surveying and service design, while for the other PPP [things are] still in progress,” the governor said.

“This is a welcome move as long as the houses will be affordable to our people. We can see that the face of Nkurenkuru town is changing slowly but surely,” she noted.

Governor Ausiku during her address also reported that Nkurenkuru Town Council, during the period under review, was busy with the construction of municipal services (water, electricity, roads and sewers) in Nkurenkuru Extension 2, Phase 2 and Extension 3, Phase1. These projects are ongoing.

She further reported that Nkurenkuru also undertook other projects during the period under review, which were funded by NORED: the electrification of shack dwellers and Kulisuka location that are completed. “Nkurenkuru Town Council under the mass housing programme managed to allocate to beneficiaries 48 houses out of the 49 that were built for social housing (low income). The 16 credit-link houses were allocated by the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development and only four clients are yet to receive their new houses,” she said.