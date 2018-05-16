Murder docket referred back to investigator

Maria Amakali

Windhoek – The prosecutor general has sent the docket of the murder case of Tjaimi Ehrenfryd Ehrenst, who was stabbed to death in 2016, back to the police investigating officer for further details.

The prosecutor general Martha Imalwa’s office further gave instructions that the police investigator comply with an order for her to pronounce herself properly in the matter. The case is of the accused Mcdonald Mora Ndatemapo, 26, who is accused of intentionally killing Ehrenst on December 2, 2016.

Ehrenst died from a stab wound to the left side of his chest on that day in Otto Schimming Chase Street in Windhoek. Ndatemapo faces one count of murder.

Although the case was on the court roll for the prosecutor general’s decision, Ndatemapo was informed the prosecutor general has sent the docket back with further instructions that need to be complied with. The prosecutor general would have to decide whether or not to prosecute Ndatemapo, on what charge and where he is to stand trial.

Ndatemapo, who is out on bail of N$5,000, appeared before Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court. He has professed his innocence.

He claims he acted in self-defence when he stabbed Ehrenst. During the bail application Ndatemapo testified he was walking in the street when Ehrenst approached him. He tried to walk past him but they bumped into each other. He said Ehrenst punched him in the face and tried to punch him for a second time. He alleges he grabbed Ehrenst and held him to his chest. During the tussle, Ehrenst allegedly took out an okapi knife that was between his belt and hip. In fear for his life, he took the knife from Ehrenst and stabbed him in the chest. Ndatemapo was arrested nine days later when his sister informed the police about the incident.

According to the prosecution, Ndatemapo’s action exceeded the bounds of self-defence. Magistrate Shuuveni postponed the matter for the prosecutor general’s decision to June 6.