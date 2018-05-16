Mannetti announces preliminary Cosafa squad …Shitembi, Shilongo out

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK- An assortment of niggling injuries have robbed Brave Warriors’ strikers Petrus Shitembi and Benson Shilongo of a chance to represent Namibia at this Cosafa Cup, after both strikers were omitted from coach Ricardo Mannetti’s preliminary list of 24 players announced yesterday.

This year’s edition of the regional football showpiece will be held in Polokwane, South Africa from May 27 until June 9 2018, and Namibia will face Zambia in the quarterfinals on June 2.

Mannetti, who steered Namibia to her first ever Cosafa Cup triumph in 2015, yesterday announced a 24-member squad which will later be trimmed down to 20 players that will travel to South Africa.

“We are playing against a strong team, Zambia is a stronger nation than Namibia, they have won AFCON, participated at CHAN a couple of times, and they have a stronger football nation compared to us. Last year was not a good year for us but when I look at this current squad, it is well balanced, there is a lot of strength, respect among players and for the technical team and with that we can move mountains,” Mannetti said.

He added that Lloyd Kazapua and Larry Horaeb will not be part of the squad because they have not been playing competitive football for a couple of months now while Benson Shilongo and Petrus Shitembi are out with Injuries. Dynamo Fredericks and Peter Shalulile are recovering from injuries and will be available for training starting next week.

The Brave Warriors Preliminary Squad: Ratanda Mbazuvara (African Stars), Maximillian Mbaeva (Golden Arrows) Edward Maova (Civics), Ferdinand Karongee (Tigers) Vitapi Ngaruka (Black Africa), Tiberius Lombard (Lusaka Dynamos),Danzil Haoseb (Jomo Cosmos),Donovan Kanjaa(Young African) Riaan Hanamub ( Orlando Pirates), Charles Hambira (Tura Magic) Emilio Martin (Black Africa), Ananias Gebhardt ( Jomo Cosmos) Ronald Ketjijere (African Stars) Gustav Isaak, Absalom Iimbondi( Tigers) Ikuaterua Hoveka(Young African),Wangu Gome (Platinum Stars)Marcel Papama (UNAM ) Willem Pinehas, (Eleven Arrows)Peter Shalulile( Highlands Park)Deon Hotto( Bloemfontein Celtic) Panduleni Nekundi( African Stars),Itamunua Keimuine(Tura Magic).