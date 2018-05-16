Friday is D-Day for Spelling Bee

WINDHOEK – The closing date for entries for the Sanlam and University of Namibia Spelling Bee competition is this Friday.

Recognising a general lack of knowledge in academic vocabulary, both implied and explicit, in 2017 the University of Namibia (Unam) in partnership with Sanlam introduced the first ever Tertiary Level Spelling Bee.

This year the two institutions will host the second edition at the Unam main campus on June 29, with Sanlam as the main sponsor, contributing N$50,000 towards the event. Spelling Bee is aimed at promoting the English language vocabulary as well as offering students a platform to test their language and grammar skills, enhancing academic reading skills as well as exposing students to challenging words while at the same time allowing them to participate in a healthy competition.

The competition is open to registered students at Unam, Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and International University of Management (IUM). The top 15 spellers at each institution will be selected to represent their university at the grand finale. Prizes for the spellers include medals, trophies and cash prizes, among others. The top speller will walk away with a cash prize of N$5,000, first runner-up N$3,500 and N$1,500 for the second runner-up.

Enquiries for more information on how to enter can be directed at email: Dessa.Simanga@Sanlam.com.na.