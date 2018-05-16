Contractor ditches rural toilet project

Eveline de Klerk

UPUKOS – Residents of Upukos, a tiny settlement outside Karibib in Erongo Region have appealed to their leaders to find another contractor to complete the pit latrines that was abandoned by the contractor.

The contractor, Delta Group Namibia was expected to construct six pit latrines for pensioners living at the sleepy settlement.

However, the company about a year ago abandoned the project, resulting in the project turning into a white elephant.

One of the recipients Engeltine Gomases, 70, told New Era she became happy when the company started with the construction of her toilet in front of her

house.

“I have been living at the settlement for the past 40 years and was ecstatic when they built us the toilet, as we are getting old and cannot walk long distances to relieve ourselves in the bush,” she explained.

She added that they appreciated the fact that government is making their lives easier, especially the elders.

However, she says, the contractor and his employees one day just packed up and left without giving a plausible explanation.

“They were supposed to come back the next week to complete them, but we have been waiting for almost two years now,” she said.

She added they continue to use the bushes, as there is no point in digging another pit latrine while there is one already constructed.

Karibib Constituency Councillor, Melania Ndjago said they are also aware of the situation and have already terminated the contract with the contractor.

“We have also already appointed another contractor to complete the toilets and he will start in due course as we still have funds available for the project,” assured the Karibib Councillor.