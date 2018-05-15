Rural schools benefit from Teya Investment’s generosity

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo – Nsundwa Combined School, situated about 100km from Katima Mulilo in the flood-prone area of the Kabbe North Constituency, is one of two schools that recently benefited from a donation of photocopier machines from a wholly Namibian firm, Teya Investment Number 20.

The firm also donated a photocopier machine to Bukalo Primary School at a combined value of about N$20,000.

Speaking to New Era, the chairperson of Teya Investment Number 20, George Mayumbelo, said Nsundwa Combined School, which was only upgraded to a combined school this year, has been operating without a photocopier compelling its staff to incur costs for printing official documents.

“Teachers struggled to print documents; they had to travel long distances to the circuit office to print. Therefore, when the principal approached our company, we felt the need to make this humble donation,” explained Mayumbelo.

This is not the first time Teya Investment has helped needy rural schools, as in March it donated 200 mattresses to hostel learners accommodated at the Elcin Church in Nkurenkuru.

Mayumbelo added that the company is committed to meeting the government half way.

“We hope to establish relationships with these institutions and wish to consider them for further support in future. We hope the modest donations will enhance teaching and learning in those communities,” said the company’s chairperson.

The Acting Director of Education in the Zambezi Region, Jost Kawana, who handed over the donations to the two principals on behalf of Teya, called on the two schools to put the donations to good use.

Kawana cautioned the two schools to maximally benefit from the two photocopier machines, and avoid complaining about lack of resources “because these can be used maximally in terms of advancing teaching and learning”.

The principals from the two schools could not hide their appreciation.

“I am very delighted with this donation; it is a very big donation. It is going to help the school a lot, especially when it comes to teaching and learning, and also during examination time because we have a problem of photocopying and printing because we are very far from town, and also very far from the circuit office,” said the principal of Nsundwa Combined School, Kenneth Muchila.

The principal of Bukalo Primary School, Michael Pelepele, shared the same sentiments saying they also struggled with printing and photocopying. “I believe contributions of this nature will help us to achieve our objective of providing education to our learners,” he said.