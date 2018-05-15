Para-athlete Shikongo’s new house halfway finished

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s multiple medalists Ananias Shikongo will soon have a decent place to call home, as the construction of his new house is already half way done. Standard Bank in partnership with the National Housing

Enterprise (NHE) jointly threw their weight behind the construction of a new house for Shikongo worth N$500 000, as a token of appreciation and recognition for his breathtaking exploits at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio

de Janeiro, Brazil, which saw the Namibian collecting three medals at the games.

The Bank collaborated with NHE to secure a plot and construct a house for the athlete, breaking ground for construction to begin in February this year. When the Bank visited the construction site, the contractors were already installing the door and window frames of the house.

“We donated this house to Ananias because we believe that it is imperative to give recognition to sports as an enabling contributor that fosters unity, national reconstruction and regional and international cooperation. It

is also important to celebrate achievements, because it not only motivates you to continue on the path of success, but it also positions you as a winner and attracts more success,” Standard Bank’s PR and Communication’s Manager, Surihe Gaomas-Guchu said.

Although it has admittedly been a long journey to this point, she said she was elated because they were almost at the finish line and the Paralympian would soon have a decent place to call home. “[Ananias] Shikongo proved to

the entire nation that disability is not inability and has emerged victorious against all odds. It was only fitting

that we reward him in an equally fitting manner,” she explained.

Shikongo has also been a poignant figure in raising awareness for the Bank’s flagship Buy-a-Brick initiative for the past couple of years. He signed an agreement with the Bank in early 2017 to that effect.

“The Paralympian’s story is demonstrative of the significant importance of choice and the unlimited opportunities it opens up for people when they just stop focusing on the insurmountable obstacles they face. In a few short

months the culmination of all his hard work will pay off when he moves into his brand new house and we would like to urge all the youth to follow in his footsteps,” she concluded