NEFF leader in custody for alleged stock theft

Loide Jason

WINDHOEK – The national coordinator of the Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters and the party’s second in command, Longinus Kalimbo Iipumbu, has appeared before the Oshakati Magistrate’s Court on allegations of stock theft.

Kalimbo was arrested last Wednesday and made his initial court appearance yesterday where he was denied bail.

According to sources, Kalimbo was approached by a friend who regularly buys cattle from him asking him to find him a cow to slaughter for a planned wedding feast.

Kalimbo is also a well-known livestock auctioneer in the Oshana Region.

The accused allegedly claimed to have a cow ready and asked for a deposit of N$3,000 as a guarantee while the full cost of the beast was N$7,000.

When the wedding approached, Kalimbo promised to deliver the cow himself.

“He then told his nephew to accompany him to the grazing area so that he will take the cow and deliver it. Unfortunately, there were people who saw Kalimbo loading the cow. They knew the owner of the cow and informed him immediately,” said the source, who further narrated that the owner of the cow informed the police and Kalimbo was arrested and the cow was recovered.

Approached for comment, the Oshana Crime Regional Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Hilia Iipumbu confirmed Kalimbo’s arrest but could not give further details on the case, as she was not at the office.