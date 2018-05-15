Katima residents fed up with council

Aron Mushaukwa

KATIMA MULILO – Hundreds of Katima residents who are not happy with the current administration of the Katima Mulilo Town Council on Monday staged a peaceful demonstration to express their dissatisfaction with the council that has become very unpopular and is seen as not pro-poor.

The group initially marched to the Katima Mulilo Town Council to handover their petition to the Deputy Mayor Charles Matengu.

Matengu told the protesters that he will engage the mayor who was not present and council management to find an amicable solution.

The same petition was also handed over to the office of the regional governor Lawrence Sampofu as well as to the Swapo regional office. Among others, residents allege that the town council “have failed to consult residents on developmental issues.

Residents also accused the town council of being corrupt and accused its administrators for ‘stealing’ from the poor; this was in reference to the new water metres system being installed at the town.

Residents are not happy that they have to fork out N$2 500 towards the water metres, they are of the opinion the money will be pocketed by the town council officials particularly councillors.

Residents who are breathing fire want the Minister of Urban, Rural Development, Peya Mushelenga to come to their rescue because they feel town council has failed them, and they want the Katima Mulilo CEO Raphael Liswaniso to resign, because he is “incapable of doing his job.”

They also demand that the Swapo Secretary General should recall the local authority councillors because among others “they are not working for the public’s interest,” but apparently for personal gain.

The group also argue that council has been corruptly awarding lucrative tenders to companies who in turn allegedly give officials kickbacks. This is the second petition residents have given to the town council in a month and they believe the officials are not taking them seriously.

“We believe our first petition was not attended to it is just lying on the table somewhere, we are therefore giving you two working days to respond to our demands if not we will be back to your office,” stressed the group spokesperson Kamwi Siseho.