Clean-up of Opuwo to become mandatory

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek – Opuwo Town Council is looking at enforcing a bi-monthly clean-up campaign in an effort to encourage cleanliness at the town.

Mayor of Opuwo, Albert Tjiuma, told New Era yesterday that clean-up campaigns at the town would be enforced after the national clean-up campaign on May 25.

“We are also looking at whether suburbs could, in future, compete against each other in cleaning competitions,” explained Tjiuma.

This is to motivate residents to keep their environment and town clean. “Cleanliness in Opuwo is not at the level we want it to be,” added Tjiuma.

This is because in some areas, especially in the informal settlements, it is difficult to maintain cleanliness because of lack of municipal services.

“We are looking at increasing skip containers at the town. We plan to add 10 skip containers this year and in future we will add more,” explained Tjiuma.

This is to make it easy for people to dispose of their trash in skip containers, he explained.

Residents are encouraged at community meetings and schools to maintain hygiene, remarked Tjiuma. Meanwhile, the Opuwo Town Council, in collaboration with the Office of the Kunene Governor, is spearheading the clean-up campaign at the town.

In a letter addressed to government institutions, non-governmental organisations, spiritual and traditional leaders as well as school principals, the CEO of the Opuwo Town Council, Petrus Shuuya, urged all inhabitants of Opuwo to work together by protecting their environment.

In the days leading to the national clean-up campaign on May 25 this year, various sectors at the town would be cleaning up their environments.

On May 20, all religious organisations would clean up their immediate environments. On May 21 and 22, businesses, schools, non-governmental organisations and health facilities would clean up their immediate environments.

On May 23 and 24, residents would be cleaning their immediate environments as well as the surrounding environments. On May 25, the mass cleaning campaign would take place where residents will pick up rubbish from designated points, said Shuuya.

“People are urged to clean up all rubbish near their premises,” Shuuya emphasised. The “devastating” effects of rubbish around Opuwo are a challenge that needs concerted efforts to keep Opuwo clean, Shuuya remarked.

“We are, therefore, mobilising inhabitants of the town from all walks of life to join the Opuwo Town Council and the Office of the Governor to collect rubbish on our premises, shovel our yards and surrounding areas,” said Shuuya.

Rubbish is a growing problem in the touristic town, said Shuuya.

“Ultimately, it’s up to the people of Opuwo to accept personal responsibility to keep the town beautiful. Littering will no longer be acceptable in Opuwo,” warned Shuuya.