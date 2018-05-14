Nam bodybuilders win medals in top SA competition

Staff Reporter

Cape Town – Regarded as arguably one of the most popular events on the South African sporting calendar, the popular annual Sharneen Classic produced fireworks as Namibians made their presence felt.

The Namibian pair of mother and daughter Hess Robinson and D’Shane Robinson, joined by Chantal Williams, came out with flying colours from the prestigious gathering.

The annual competition, hosted by the Mother City, Cape Town, South Africa earlier this month, attracted several bodybuilders from the host nation competing in their respective weight categories.

The trident of Namibian female bodybuilders led by the Robinson mother and daughter combination and trainer-cum-competitor Chantal Williams saw the muscular Hess competing in the grilling Bikini Fitness over 35+ line-up where she finished 4th on the podium.

With extensive ten-week preparations under the belt, Namibia could not be more proud of what she managed to achieve with proper guidance following a bodybuilding training protocol.

In the other category, Robinson junior was placed 2nd in the Beach Bikini line-up while Williams claimed 2nd and 3rd places respectively in the Fitness Bikini over 1.66m and Fitness Bikini over 35+.

It was once again a great opportunity for Namibian athletes competing on a bigger stage measuring their progress against South African competitors.

“It’s crystal clear that we can hold our own with hard work and dedication towards this particular sporting discipline. As participant, trainer and owner of Body Squad, I would like to invite more women and men to push themselves to a competitive level to bench and measure themselves on an international level,” charged an enthusiastic Williams.

The Robinson pair will be participating in the local bodybuilding show, the Front House Classic, in October this year where they will come up against the finest bodybuilders on local soil.

Ladies interested to compete are requested to contact Chantal Williams to discuss a personalised training program to get stage ready.

However, would-be participants are cautioned to take note that it’s not a cheap sport and costs a lot of money, ranging from paying for a training program to ordering a custom-made bikini prized at N$2,000 and the pair of shoes going for N$1,400 to be ordered online.

Money must also be put aside for your hairdo, make-up and tanning on show day as well as registration fee to compete in the Iron House Classic.