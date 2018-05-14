Mind games on the rise, as Capablanca goes top

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Five-time Premier Chess League champions Capablanca Chess Club regained control of the summit on the domestic Chess Premiership from GrandMonsters Chess Club after seeing off Herero Mall Chess Club 3-1 in round three action.

With GrandMonsters loosing 2 –1 to Checkmate, it means only Capablanca and Zandell Chess Club (ZCA) remain as the unbeaten teams in the Premiership thus far. Wins for Capablanca came from Charles Eichab on board 1, Otto Nakapunda board 2 and Richard Nyatoti board 3 while Rinunisia Kozonguizi beat Thomas Ehrich on board 4 to secure Hereoro Mall’s only win of the night. Capablanca tops the rank table on 5 points with Herero Mall rooted to the bottom in 10th position

The pair of McLean Handjaba and Israel Shilongo got wins for Rubinstein Chess Club over GrandMonsters’ Fernandez Neshila and Simon Shidolo on board 2 and 3 while Rauha Shipindo drew with William Kamberipa on board 4 to beat the highest rated team in the league 2 –1.

However, Robert Gwaze` proved why he is the top chess player in the league when he easily outclassed Clarence Campbell to collect GrandMonsters’ win on board 1. Rubinstein moved to 5th place with points while GrandMonsters dropped down to 3rd place on 4 points as well.

In other encounters on the night, 2016 runner-up Checkmate moved into 2nd place on 4 points after beating Chessmasters 4-0. Chessmasters moved to 8th place on 2 points with the 2nd defeat this term. Checkmate became the first team to win 4-0 this season

In the last games of the night, Namibia University of Sience and Technology (NUST) celebrated their first point of the current term drawing 2-2 with the Weekend Chess Academy (TWCA) but their point was not enough to lift them out of relegation zone as they remain in 9th position. TWCA dropped down to 7th place on 3 points after 2 draws and a win. Checkmate climbed to 2nd place with 4-0 victory over Chessmasters.