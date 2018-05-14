China’s top legislator here tomorrow

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK – China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu – chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress – will pay an official friendly visit to Namibia tomorrow, Parliament confirmed.

Li and his delegation will be in Namibia from May 15 to 17 on the invitation of Speaker of the National Assembly Professor Peter Katjavivi.

Katjavivi said the delegation is visiting three countries in Africa, with Namibia being the final stop.

He said he is looking forward to receiving his Chinese counterparts, and engage in in-depth discussions about the level of cooperation between the Parliamentary institutions of the two countries.

According to Katjavivi, the two leaders will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mutual inter-parliamentary cooperation, which will involve capacity building in technical areas, including but not limited to training and exchange visits of parliamentarians and staff.

In addition, he said the delegation is also facilitating a MoU with the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, involving the donation of 4×4 pickup vehicles and camping equipment such as tents, for anti-poaching operations.

Finally, he said a MoU would also be signed with the Ministry of Health and Social Services on the treatment of eye cataract patients and the donation of eye cataract treatment equipment to Namibia, under a programme codenamed Brightness Campaign.

“We, in the spirit of Harambee – pulling together, hope that such endeavours can reinforce and enhance our country’s objective of seeking strategic partnerships which could facilitate the country to achieve its vision of prosperity for all,” Katjavivi said in a statement.

“In line with our two countries’ elevated strategic cooperation and friendship, it is our desire to see to it that such strategic partnerships lead to mutually strengthened bonds between our governments, our parliaments and the private sector and even amongst individual citizens. True to our theme for the 2018 Parliamentary Calendar Year, the Namibian Parliament is dedicated to forging partnerships which will strengthen democracy in the country and beyond,” he added.