Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Namibia National Youth Games Boxing NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: Namibia National Youth Games Boxing May 13, 201800 tweet Namibia National Youth Games 2018 Boxing event featuring Petrus Matheus and Rian Rispel. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FeaturesAmateurs excel in elite SA boxing event …win 8 medals, finish 2nd overall ArchivedNot a bad day’s workLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 2 − = one LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 23.1 ° C 24 ° 22 ° 28% 5.1kmh 0%Mon 15 °Tue 17 °Wed 21 °Thu 24 °Fri 22 ° HIV/AIDSWhat drives men away from HIV testing, care and treatment services? April 30, 20180How PrEP reduced a woman’s HIV risk April 23, 20180Teen clubs shaping a new future for children with HIV April 20, 20180