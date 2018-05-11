New beauty treatments, venue and products enter

Pinehas Nakaziko

keep up with the latest beauty trends, Beyond Beauty Word (BBW), newly re-opened, is back with a bang to offer the best and affordable national and internaional services in town.

Operating from home since last August, owner of BBW, Christofine Kito Iiyambo, has launched her new beauty company with much better services, including international treatments such as brow shaping (threading, waxing, tinting and micro blading), makeup, manicure and pedicure. She is best known for her works on creating beautiful brows for the everyday woman, and her on-going motto is “walk in a room and speak volumes without ever saying a word, beauty speaks for itself.” Kito says eyebrow shaping methods are the next big thing in the industry priding themselves in offering all methods of brow shaping.

She first started her beauty company in 2011, wholly Namibian owned, which has been setting trends in offering the best eyebrow shaping services in town, as well as other beauty and hair services exclusively. In 2014 they launched their first brows and make-up studio, offering brows services. But Kito says they had to close down last year as the market was very small with clients only wanting nail paintings and hairs. This forced her to start attending to clients home, operating from her garage. “At this time I started attending short courses on eye lashes and hairs. I have been mastering new techniques and I was equipped with new skills, but the market was still small,” says Kito.

The new treatments necessitated her opening a new studio at 1756 Garten Street, Shop No. 1 in Ausspannplatz. The studio is set to be Windhoek’s hub for eyebrow shaping and as well as other beauty care needs helping people conquer their eyebrow challenges. It is equipped with the most superior top notch service, making it the number one spot for beauty regime. “We are not just an ordinary salon but a place away from home where you meet likeminded people and network over a complementary drink, and while enjoying the free service of WIFI as you receive your pampering service,” says Kito, adding that they are back for good.

Threading services

Threading, Kito says is an organic method of hair removal that leaves clients with precious, shapely eyebrows without the redness, irritation, and skin discoloration commonly associated with waxing. “It can be used anywhere on the face to remove hair. One might think that having the perfect brows is easy, but the reality is that many people with thin brows or unruly eyebrows still have trouble achieving their perfect eyebrow shape,” says Kito.

The Ultimate Brow experience, on the other hand, is when a client is looking for the perfect eyebrow experience with a pencil, brow filler and powder or a long term effect like tinting or micro blading that adds colour and a fullness effect to the brows, making them to last between three days, three weeks and two years respectively. “Our expert brow team will take you through the ropes and techniques that will not only define your brows, but create the sculpted arch you’ve been missing! During your eyebrow makeup session, you will be able to select from various eyebrow shapes with the help of our expert brow artist, selecting the one that suits your facial structure the best,” she says.

Jogobeth ‘Joggie’ Eskiel, is a nail technician. She is an extremely talented and knowledgeable and has been doing nail designs since 2010. Apart from attending to nails, oggie is responsible for assisting with administration and works closely alongside Kito to manage the salon. Joggie has been with the company since 2011.

Judith ‘Miss Jey’ Mwinga is a professional makeup artist. The award winning Miss Jey has been in the beauty/makeup industry for over nine years. Apart from doing makeup as in-house makeup artist, Miss Jey also does the salon’s marketing and advertising. She has worked with local and international celebrities as well as public figures. Some of her corporate clients are Top Score, Pasta Polana, Standard Bank, Air Namibia and others on televisions commercials as well as billboards.